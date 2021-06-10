Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $127.08 or 0.00341356 BTC on exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $2.32 million and $1,571.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.40 or 0.00866034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.26 or 0.08532108 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

