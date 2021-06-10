Polymath Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $147.70 million and $6.75 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00453230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

