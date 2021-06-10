PolySwarm (NCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,705.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 4% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $6,705.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00063791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.00850576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.29 or 0.08515684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00047090 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.