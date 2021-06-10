POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Hits $0.0001

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $79,644.04 and $606.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 55.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048048 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

