PRCY Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $665,418.00 (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, PRCY Coin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $665,418.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRCY Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00061972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00187966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00200779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.21 or 0.01283612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,971.36 or 0.99466889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PRCY Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,392,910 coins and its circulating supply is 7,067,603 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCY Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRCY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.