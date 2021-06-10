Precium One Day Volume Reaches $2.49 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded up 38.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Precium has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Precium coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Precium has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $2.49 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00451803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Precium

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Precium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

