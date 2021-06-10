Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of Pretium Resources worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

PVG opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

