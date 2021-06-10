Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 99,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,028 shares.The stock last traded at $10.54 and had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after buying an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,078 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 824,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

