Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.09. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$12.71, with a volume of 274,235 shares traded.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -88.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

