PRIA (PRIA) Hits Market Cap of $444,197.43

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, PRIA has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $6.40 or 0.00016989 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIA has a market capitalization of $444,197.43 and approximately $168.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00864379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.36 or 0.08507968 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.