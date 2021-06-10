Primecoin Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,549,833 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

