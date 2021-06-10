Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 606,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,458,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.69% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,513. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

TITN opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $701.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

