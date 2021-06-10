Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.