Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Retail Properties of America worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

