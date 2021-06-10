Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of TTEC worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC stock opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

