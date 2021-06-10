Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of SITE Centers worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SITE Centers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Truist boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

