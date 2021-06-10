Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,246 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Banner worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.86. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

