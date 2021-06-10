Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 51,339 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of ACI Worldwide worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,138 shares of company stock worth $2,645,836. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACIW opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.15. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

