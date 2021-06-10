Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,909 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of LTC Properties worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. Analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.33.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.