Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Alphatec worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $16,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphatec by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 504,722 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,182 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.