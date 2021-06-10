Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 749.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Avantor worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,257,114 shares of company stock worth $100,645,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.