Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.40 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $119.45 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

