Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.64 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.