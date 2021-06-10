Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of NorthWestern worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $64.66 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.