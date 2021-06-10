Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.04 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Progress Software worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

