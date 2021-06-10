Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

