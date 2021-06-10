Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Sensient Technologies worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE SXT opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

