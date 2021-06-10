Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Cantel Medical worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after purchasing an additional 290,184 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth $47,739,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $89.76.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Cantel Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

