Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.53% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSPR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSPR opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSPR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

