Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $14.61 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 521,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 425,680 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,246,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.