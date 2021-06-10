Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $15.46 Million in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 452,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,458,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

