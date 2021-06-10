Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Textron worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.