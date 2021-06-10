Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 94,131 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Flowers Foods worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

