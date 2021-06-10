Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Revance Therapeutics worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.29. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

