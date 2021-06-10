Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

