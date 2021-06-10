Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,669 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

