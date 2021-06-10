Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 105,405 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,405 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Planet Fitness worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after buying an additional 499,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after buying an additional 117,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -346.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427 in the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

