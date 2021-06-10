Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 171,695 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of PacWest Bancorp worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

