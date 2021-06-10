Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,912 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE:HWM opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

