ProBit Token (PROB) Price Down 5.8% This Week

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. ProBit Token has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $57,770.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProBit Token coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.00844109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00089323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.28 or 0.08498247 BTC.

ProBit Token Coin Profile

PROB is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProBit Token’s official website is www.probit.com/en-us/token . The official message board for ProBit Token is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

