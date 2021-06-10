Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,800 Shares

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $88,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00.

NASDAQ:PFHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.07.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Professional by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Professional by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

