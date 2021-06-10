Project Inverse (XIV) Price Reaches $0.0350 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $792,779.31 and approximately $93,403.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00183959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00200132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.01330330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,625.07 or 0.99570828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.