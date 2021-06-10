Project Pai Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $39.85 million and $1.29 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040928 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00046011 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,753,927,790 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,836,989 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.