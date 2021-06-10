Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,939 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Prologis worth $108,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.