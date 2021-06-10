Prometeus 1-Day Volume Tops $34.98 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $14.01 or 0.00037050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $230.41 million and approximately $34.98 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.35 or 0.08504984 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

