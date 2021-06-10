Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.79

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and traded as low as $20.79. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 176,011 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, COO Mark Stenhouse purchased 14,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 879,000 shares of company stock worth $16,701,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $572,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

