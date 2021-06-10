ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Shares Down 3.1%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 113,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 296,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

