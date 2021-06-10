Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37. Approximately 1,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39.

