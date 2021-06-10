ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 39,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANEW. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 589.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000.

