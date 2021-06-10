Prosper Achieves Market Cap of $5.36 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $5.36 million and $594,591.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00077998 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001800 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002682 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015578 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.